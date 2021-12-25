Temporary shelter in Boise provides warmth on a cold Christmas

Corpus Christi House, Interfaith Sanctuary, and CATCH all worked together to provide a temporary warming shelter to keep up with demand.

BOISE, Idaho — A white Christmas for some is just a wet Christmas for others.

Take Ryan Wells, for example, he has battled with homelessness for 6 years and knows what it's like on the streets.

"It's not fun. It's not fun trying to fight the weather," Wells said.

He has recently started to find his footing and now lives in a halfway house, according to Wells. He credits local Boise shelters in non-profits for providing him with the help he needs.

"Whenever I was down at the worst of my luck, [Corpus Christi House] kept me afloat," Wells said. "If it wasn't for this place, I don't know what would have happened."

A place to shelter from the weather is a real need, according to Corpus Christi House Shelter Coordinator Marc Schlegel-Preheim. As temperatures drop the need for this service increases.

However, Corpus Christi is the only year-round daytime shelter in Boise, and with maintaining COVID-19 protocols, there isn't enough space, according to Schlegel-Preheim.

Corpus Christi, Interfaith Sanctuary, and CATCH worked together to lease an open building just off the connector at the corner of Americana Avenue and Cooper Street.

"Right in our corridor here, where folks are already used to going. They're comfortable in this space," Schlegel-Preheim said. "It used to be a gym and luckily the owners are willing to lease it to use for the winter months."

It's just one of many services these three non-profits provide to those experiencing homelessness, with each organization playing a different role in an ecosystem designed to get people back on their feet.

"Life's starting to come together, you know," Wells said. "Doesn't mean I'm gonna like go an do stupid stuff again ever, I'm not gonna say I won't because that's an addict's personality, but I can definitely say I'm on the winning side of the battle."

Corpus Christi, Interfaith Sanctuary, and CATCH are participating in a statewide fundraiser, Avenues for Hope, to benefit housing non-profits in Idaho.

