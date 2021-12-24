Boise Bench Lions Club honors military, first responders

The Boise Bench Lions Club its 14th annual event to support military and first responders during the holidays.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The Boise Bench Lions Club came together on Thursday evening to hold its 14th annual event supporting military and first responders who are away from home on Christmas.

The club was chartered on Aug. 27, 1951 and is part of the Lions Club International, an organization that focuses on getting its members involved in service and humanitarian projects that benefit their communities.

According to the Lions Club International website, the mission of the club is “to empower Lions clubs, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.”

While each Lions club has its own service focus, there are five global causes the clubs focus on in particular: diabetes, environment, hunger, vision and childhood cancer.

The Boise Bench Lions allocate much of their time to working with organizations such as Envision, Idaho Veterans Home, the Idaho Food Bank, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Friendship Food Pantry and assists individuals with wheelchair ramps and eyeglasses, according to boisebenchlions.com. The Bench Lions are one of the largest Lions clubs in Idaho.

