Fifth annual Caldwell Christmas eve dinner at Veteran's Memorial Hall

Five years after someone robbed the Airport Café in Caldwell, the owner hosts the fifth annual Christmas dinner.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The owner of the Airport Café in Caldwell is hosting the fifth annual free Christmas eve dinner at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall where everyone is welcome to join.

The event started five years ago after someone robbed her cafe on Thanksgiving. Community donations reimbursed Becky for her loss. She ended up running a surplus and paid people back with a free Christmas dinner.

"It's become part of my kids' life," said Becky Aldrich, the owner of the Airport Cafe. "They look forward to it more than they honestly do like Christmas presents under a tree. They talk about the Christmas dinner all year long."

The event has been kept alive by an anonymous donor all these years.

"I've gotten a letter. And in this letter, it says he's watched me over the years and he's watched me run the restaurant, and he admires what I've done," Aldrich said. "I call this person my Christmas Angel."

