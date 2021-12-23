Boise community rallies to support families in need just in time for the holidays

A set of social media posts helped boost awareness for some local families needing support.

BOISE, Idaho — On a cold December day, Crystal Thompson did something that would change the lives of a family she didn’t even know. While on a quick trip to the convenience store, Crystal noticed a family in need.

“They were homeless and I’ve been homeless before so I recognized that,” said Crystal Thompson.

Thompson said she knew she had to do something to help a local family, the Lowders. So, inside the gas station she took out her last $20 dollars.

“When I handed him the $20, he was shocked, and he was so thankful. He said, 'thank you so much.' I told him, it’s the least I can do man,” Thompson said.

But Crystal wasn’t done trying to help, her son Lucian knew something was up as soon a she got home.

“I can tell when something is up, the look on her face I was like 'what happened' and then she told me about the babies and stuff,” he said.

So, Crystal wrote a passionate post on the Nextdoor App to try and rally more support for a family that just needed a break.

“I was still crying, you know, that was raw emotion and I just wanted to get the point across, these people really need help,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s passion to help others shined through her words, she was overwhelmed by the response the next day. This group was created to help the Lowder family. So was this Facebook page.

“It has blown up, it was insane,” Thompson said.

Hundreds and hundreds of comments chimed in, people wanted to follow Crystal’s lead to help the Lowder family. Food, toys, clothing, and money all started pouring in.

“Everybody said, 'what can we do to help, what do they need?' Every single need they have, people are on top of it they worked to coordinate amongst each other in their little neighborhoods saying, 'what are we going to do' and it’s just really something, it’s a great thing to see. The community coming together like that,” Thompson said.

The social media explosion of kindness quickly became a lot for just Crystal to handle. Sure enough, a complete stranger quickly offered to help with coordinating the avalanche of donations and resources.

“I was raised in the church and we were taught that we have talent, time, and treasure and I don’t have a lot of treasure but I have a talent to organize things," said Patty Foster. "So I put a lot of things on spreadsheets and just kept going to keep things organized that way."

Foster said giving back is in her DNA. Like her Grandmother and Mother, Patty said she is simply passionate about helping others.

“Kind of like the Christmas Story, in some small way you are helping to give a bed for this little baby and that, is the exact Christmas Story and so yes, it is very uplifting. I’m just one person in all of this and there are so many of us,” Foster said.

Her actions helped gather needed resources.

“You know, she is amazing. Thank you, Patty, so much. She really made this happen, for sure,” Thompson said.

Crystal is a humble and kind person who very literally gave her last $20 to help a family in need.

“I didn’t even think twice about giving them my last $20, it just needed to happen. And it’s come back to me, 10-fold,” Thompson said.

A Facebook post about Crystal’s actions went viral. When the community learned that Crystal and her family could use some support, neighbor again jumped into action. This page was created to support her family. Just ask her son.

“Knowing that so many people care about us and that family, every 20 minutes or so someone is knocking at the door either giving us a gift card or food. Either for us or the family we are advocating for,” Lucian said.

Foster said she is so proud of the community.

“It’s just wonderful to see Bosieans just pitching in and saying I may not have a lot but I have $10 I can give. Well, $10 is really nice for a family who is down on their luck right now,” Foster said.

For Crystal Thompson, she is so grateful for the generous community that came together this week.

“I just want to do what I can to make everybody okay. Everybody deserves a home with people that love them and that’s all I want for these kids,” Thompson said.