Indian Creek Plaza lights up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights

Winter Wonderland Festival runs through January 10

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza will light up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights to kick off Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend and the holiday season.

The family-friendly, fun-filled, three-day festival will take place November 19-21 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. The festive lights will illuminate downtown Caldwell through January 10.

Entertainment & Activities

Ice Skating – Put on your skates and take a spin on Idaho’s first Ice Ribbon.

Food, Fun, and More

Local vendors will be at Winter Wonderland Festival at the corner of 7th Avenue and Main Street. Grab a warm beverage or cross a gift off your gift list.

Parking

Ample free parking is available in Downtown Caldwell in close proximity to Indian Creek Plaza. For quick and easy parking, check out Caldwell’s free parking map before heading down to the Plaza.