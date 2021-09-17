Indian Creek Festival celebrates its 19th year

There will be lots of activities for the entire family to enjoy this Friday and Saturday at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video is a 2020 story about how Indian Creek revitalized downtown Caldwell.

The 19th annual Indian Creek Festival kicks off in downtown Caldwell on Friday night.

What started out as a small gathering in a parking lot has grown over the years into a two-day festival that spans several city blocks and features a variety of activities.

During the festival, there will be a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, music and a local marketplace.

The big attraction for visitors is the cardboard kayak race. Teams compete to see who can build the fastest, watertight kayak made from only cardboard and duct tape.

The theme for this year's Indian Creek Festival is "We Are Family."

The festival is held on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept.18.

Here is the schedule of events for Friday:

5 - 6 p.m. - Treasure Valley Community College dedication to Mayor Garrett Nancolas

5 - 7 p.m. - Car Cruise registration at TVCC parking lot

6 - 9 p.m. - Oldies on the Plaza with Smooth Avenue followed by JR & The Stingrays

7 - 9 p.m. - Car Cruise around downtown Caldwell

Here's the schedule of events for Saturday:

6 a.m. - Car Show registration begins

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Car Show & Shine

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Fireman's Breakfast on Indian Creek Plaza

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Bike Rodeo at TVCC parking lot

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Chalk the Block with Caldwell Fine Arts

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Marketplace & Food Court open at TVCC parking lot

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 4-H Kiddie Corner

1 p.m. - Car Show award ceremony

1:30 - 2 p.m. - Caldwell High School Marching Band

2 - 3 p.m. - Kayak Races

3 - 5 p.m. - Dirt Road Dancing Competition

The Indian Creek Festival got its start in 2003 as a celebration of when the first section of Indian Creek in downtown Caldwell was uncovered.

