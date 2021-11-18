Treasure Valley holiday event guide 2021

It's time to light the lights. Also, Santa Claus makes an appearance at The Village a full week before Thanksgiving.

BOISE, Idaho — Events ringing in the holiday season in the Treasure Valley are just around the corner. At least one is happening tonight, Nov. 18. Whether you celebrate a specific holiday like Christmas or Chanukah, or just love the season in general, this guide is designed to help you find something to do.

Some events are free, but some do charge admission. Also, some are taking visitors by reservation or appointment to ensure physical distancing as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern. We're connecting you with more of those details through the links for each event, where available.

There is some disappointing news for those who look forward to the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting at the Idaho Statehouse. Governor Brad Little's office said there will be no ceremony this year, virtual or in person.

"The decision was made over a month ago, when hospitals were at a breaking point with COVID patients," according to a statement from the Governor's Office. "However, Governor Little and First Lady Teresa Little still invite and encourage Idahoans to come by the Capitol in the weeks ahead to enjoy all the decorations and festivities of the season."

The Idaho State Capitol's Christmas Tree and other decorations will be at the statehouse for viewing beginning the week of Nov. 22.

The Downtown Boise Christmas Tree will be lit after Thanksgiving in The Grove Plaza, but a lighting celebration will not take place this year.

For many, taking the kids to see Santa Claus at the mall is another annual tradition. If your youngsters are concerned about supply-chain issues and want to submit their wish lists a little earlier this year, take heart -- Santa will make appearances at The Village at Meridian and Boise Towne Square before Thanksgiving break!

Several events and activities are being offered over the next two months at The Village at Meridian, which kicks off the season Thursday, November 18, with the annual tree lighting and Santa arrival event. It's scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Also at The Village:

Santa will open his house the morning of Friday, Nov. 19 to welcome children and their families. Reservations are required this year. For Santa's "office hours" at The Village, and to make a reservation, go to this website.

Next to Santa's house in Fountain Square will be a magical mailbox where children can drop off their letters and wish lists for Santa.

Storytime with Santa's helpers will be Mondays at 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the Village Cinema Lobby.

From November through December, 15 snowmen are hiding around The Village, daring visitors to find them in the Snowman Scavenger Hunt. Scavenger hunt checklists are available at the concierge desk. Participants are asked to bring back completed checklists for a complimentary gift while supplies last.

The Village's ice-skating rink is open now through January. Visitors can make reservations for 30-minute blocks on The Village website.

Fireworks Skating Academy is offering Learn to Skate classes for all ages and levels weekly Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can sign up online.

At Boise Towne Square, the Handmade Idaho Holiday Shop is now open for the season. Also, visitors can take a picture with Santa each day Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, in the mall's Center Court. Reservations are encouraged. More information is available here. Monday nights are Pet Nights with Santa.

During this season of giving, Boise Towne Square is also hosting Salvation Army Angel Trees. The trees are located at the bottom of the Food Court escalators. Choose a tag, shop for that special gift request and deliver the gift to The Salvation Army office located at 9492 W. Emerald Street, less than a mile west of the mall. The gifts will go to children or senior adults registered with the Salvation Army.

The Handmade Idaho Holiday Market returns to the El Korah Shrine in downtown Boise Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend of Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21 is Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell. More than one million lights cover trees, buildings and bridges all over downtown Caldwell.

Speaking of lights, Winter Garden Aglow opens Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at the Idaho Botanical Garden. As was the case in 2020, this year's event will use timed ticketing, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Now, the good stuff you'll find at Winter Garden Aglow: holiday music, free coffee and hot cocoa, warming barrels, the Treehouse and Enchanted Forest, and hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights all over the garden Winter Garden Aglow will be open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

The City of Nampa Christmas Tree Lighting is Saturday, Nov. 27 on 12th Avenue at Front Street. Here's the schedule of activities:

Story time with Mrs. Claus: 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Nampa Public Library

Free carriage rides 3 to 5 p.m. (rides for people with special needs 2 to 3 p.m.)

Entertainment starts at 5:15 p.m.

Tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Ballet Idaho presents "The Nutcracker," a family holiday classic, Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Children from the Ballet Idaho Academy will take the stage with Ballet Idaho's professional company members, company apprentices, and participants in the trainee program for this production, choreographed by Peter Anastos. The Boise Phil and the Opera Idaho children's choir will provide live musical accompaniment. Costumes and scenery are designed by Margaret Mitchell and Christopher McCollum. Facial coverings must be worn at these performances.

Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah or the Festival of Lights, starts a little earlier than we've typically seen in past years. This year, the eight-day Jewish holiday begins the evening of Sunday, Nov. 28, and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 6.

Chabad Lubavich of Idaho has the following on its schedule:

Sunday, Nov. 28 in Ketchum: Menorah Lighting in Ketchum Town Square. The first light of the menorah will be lit after 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Boise: Chanukah at the Capitol, the annual Grand Menorah lighting with dignitaries and community leaders at the Idaho Statehouse. Three candles on the menorah will be lit after 5:09 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 in Boise: Chanukah Bash at Altitude!, 1301 N. Milwaukee Street

Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel will have menorah lightings at its synagogue at 11 Latah Street, Boise. A community celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

This event guide will change as the holiday season continues, and will be updated as we gather and receive information about events. If you know of something you didn't see listed here, send us an email at ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

Watch more Local News: