Where's Larry? Indian Creek Plaza

The Caldwell Freedom Brewfest is back at the Indian Creek Plaza this Saturday (10/16) from 1 pm to 6 pm. This event is put on by the Rotary club of Caldwell and raises funds for many of the programs provided by the Rotary club. This is a family friendly free event at the plaza with lots of entertainment and activities. If you want a beverage or something to eat you will pay for those items. If you get your tickets in advance from the Rotary club you can enjoy tasting several of the craft beers featured at the event.