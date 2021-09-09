Boise Pride 2021: Event guide

The event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community takes place Sept. 10-12 in downtown Boise. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative test will be required.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above originally aired on August 24, 2021. It focuses on Boise Pride's updated health and safety policies in light of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since 1989, Boise Pride has celebrated the LGBTQ+ community -- usually during the month of June.

After being canceled in 2020 and postponed this year, Boise Pride 2021 will instead take place September 10-12 in Cecil D. Andrus Park, just south of the Idaho Capitol building in downtown Boise. Also, what has been a two-day festival has expanded to three days.

“We are thrilled to present the 32nd annual Boise Pride Festival in person,” said Michael Dale, president of Boise Pride’s board of directors. “Our festival is not only a celebration, but a way to highlight the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community. Thanks to the incredible support from our corporate and small business sponsors, the 2021 Boise Pride Festival remains free for all to attend.”

Boise Pride starts with the fireworks show over the Capitol Friday night on Sept. 10, followed by the festival Sept. 11 with local and national vendors, food trucks, booths, and national and local entertainment. The parade takes place on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Jefferson and Bannock streets between 8th and 14th streets.

The entertainment lineup includes drag, burlesque, dance, music, aerial performance art and a lot more. Featured national performers include: Todrick Hall, a multi-talented singer, rapper, actor, choreographer and director. He has several Broadway credits, released an album titled “Femuline” and appears on “RuPaul’s Drag Race;” Trixie Mattel, singer, actor, author, content creator and drag queen. Trixie was the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3.” Also: Mary Lambert, a singer, songwriter, poet, and spoken word artist; Bright Light Bright Light, an artist influenced by film from the ‘80s and ‘90s. He’s toured with Cher, John Grant, Ellie Goulding and recorded and toured with Sir Elton John; Scissor Sisters and Erasure; Kaleena Zanders, a singer, songwriter, and producer; Kylie Sonique Love, an entertainer who’s on the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6;” and Jakk Fynn, a trans-masculine pop artist based in Los Angeles.

Some local performers at Pride include: LQB Babes of Boise, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Coco Freeo, Karma Rose, Maliha Gemini, Enzo Benzo, Frida Nights and Todd Masterson.

In addition to Cecil D. Andrus Park, four downtown Boise nightclubs are also hosting official festival events.

Street closures: Capitol Blvd. between Bannock and Idaho streets will be closed Friday through Sunday. For the parade, Jefferson and Bannock streets will be closed between 5th and 14th on Sunday.

COVID-related entry requirements: Boise Pride is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result from a PCR or antigen test administered on or after Thursday, September 9. Home tests will not be accepted.

Free tests are offered outside the entrance at Bannock Street and Capitol Blvd. and in Storey Park in Meridian, no appointment necessary, starting Thursday.

Here are ways to fulfill the requirements for entry to the Boise Pride Festival:

Download the free My Bindle app, upload your vaccination card or proof of negative test, create your entry pass for the festival, and show the entry pass at the festival to get your health check wristband.

OR

Show your vaccination card and valid photo ID at the health check wristband pickup in advance of the festival at Cecil D. Andrus Park, at Storey Park in Meridian, and on-site at the festival.

OR

Starting September 9, get tested for free on-site at the festival or in Meridian. Upload your negative test results to the My Bindle app, create your entry pass for the festival, and show the entry pass at the festival to get your health check wristband.

OR

Show your negative test and valid photo ID at the health check wristband pickup in advance of the festival at Cecil D. Andrus Park, at Storey Park in Meridian, and on-site at the festival.

Those who have submitted proof of a negative test result or vaccination will be asked to wear a health check wristband while in the festival area. Festival organizers encourage everyone to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking. Free masks will be available to anyone who wants one, but they are not required.

More details, including the full schedule as well as answers to frequently asked questions, are on the Boise Pride website.

Some content in this article comes from the Boise Weekly, published by our news partners, the Idaho Press.

Watch more Local News: