'LOVE always wins': Boise community steps up to replace stolen, damaged Pride flags

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise community is proving that love outweighs hate after Pride flags were stolen and damaged in the North End.

Boise Police responded to reports of a theft on Harrison Boulevard early Friday morning. Officers were immediately able to find the suspect, 18-year-old Gage Burlile. He was taken to the Ada County Jail and charged with misdemeanor petit theft.

25 of the 29 pride flags on Harrison Boulevard were stolen or destroyed, according to a Facebook post. The total value of the flags and the dowels is around $400.

"I’m so saddened to hear that the Pride flags lining Harrison Blvd. were stolen last night," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean posted to Twitter Friday. "Boise is a welcoming & loving place for all—and my heart goes out to those who have ever been made to feel otherwise."

The Boise Pride Festival has been putting up flags and banners around Boise during Pride month for the last five years. Leaders with the group said it's "sad and disappointing" to see. However, the outpour of support from neighbors and community members all day they said has been amazing.

Boise Pride has set up a fundraiser to help replace the flags and is asking people to make a donation. Officials have seen huge contributions already.

We are sad and disappointed to report that the Pride flags lining Harrison Blvd were ripped down. We are working on replacing them asap. If you would like to support this effort, please consider making a tax deductible donation. https://t.co/C2vdn78Iy5 pic.twitter.com/nzzKWtUbh8 — Boise Pride (@boisepride) June 18, 2021

A Pride Flag rally has been organized by the Harrison Boulevard neighborhood that is set to take place on Friday night at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to show up with 'love' and help install new flags.

"We won't stand for such bigotry - not here, not anywhere," read a statement on the event's Facebook page. "LOVE always wins!"