Rising COVID-19 cases prompt Treasure Valley events to put in safety measures

Several events are requiring vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests, while one popular event canceled for safety reasons.

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley has a pretty full schedule this Fall with many classic events making a return after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, one Boise tradition made the decision to cancel, just two weeks before its run, the popular Hyde Park Street Fair was canceled.

"The North End Neighborhood Association makes the final decision on all these things, they did it in 2020 and they had to do it this year to cancel the fair just out of safety concerns," said Carl Schneider, the event coordinator.

On Thursday, organizers announced the decision and said it was due to the rapid spread and increase spread of COVID-19, along with the issues going on in Idaho hospitals. Schneider told KTVB that many volunteers were worried and did not feel safe putting this year's event on.

"You know, one of the things that makes this fair run every year is our volunteers. Without them, the fair just can't operate," Schneider said. "They were all very, very nervous about the entire process."

It was especially a difficult decision to make because of the more than 130 vendors planned, but announcing the decision this week gives those involved enough time to change plans. Schneider said they have money saved away to handle the situation with vendors and other acts/activities at the fair.

Organizers tossed around the idea of putting in a series of safety guidelines, including mandating masks but Schneider said it was not physically or financially possible to keep the fair safe and secure at that level of standard. As well, there is also a concern for children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

"This year we kept thinking things we're going to be OK and then everything turned worse, it's just a matter of safety," Schneider said.

Whereas the Street Fair couldn't implement the safety guidelines, other events around Boise, like Treefort Music Festival and the Boise Pride Festival have established health safety protocols for those attending in-person: anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for the virus. Treefort organizers are also requiring face coverings while indoors and in certain areas of the festival.

Art in the Park is also continuing its events for next weekend, however, they encourage only those who feel healthy to attend and recommend masks while in crowded areas and practice physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Boise State athletics continues to plan for full capacity and gameday fan activities at all athletics this fall, including the football team's home opener on Friday, Sept. 10.

The university wrote in a statement to KTVB, "We are actively monitoring COVID infections both within Athletics and externally in our community. We will continue to ensure we’re complying with Mountain West Conference and NCAA COVID regulations in addition to local, state and federal requirements."

Central District Health officials said they are working closely with larger events in the area to help suggest recommendations to keep everyone as safe as possible. Currently, all four counties in CDH's jurisdiction are in the highest transmission level of COVID-19 per CDC transmission levels.

The health district warned that gatherings in high transmission level areas can contribute to the likelihood of attendees being exposed to or spreading COVID-19, especially in crowded or indoor spaces. They recommended that anyone who plans on attending the events make sure to mask up, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated.

While Hyde Park Street Fair is sitting another year out, they hope to see the community again in 2022. They are also asking people to be safe so that can be a possibility.

"You just got to do something for somebody else besides yourself, it's time to start thinking about your community," Schneider said. "We got a lot of great people in this Valley, I'd like to see all these people be in this Valley next year too."

