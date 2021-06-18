Here's who is performing at the 2021 Boise Pride Festival

The Pride Festival is set to take place between Sept. 10-12, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival announced the lineup for the upcoming event on Friday. The Pride Festival is set to take place between Sept. 10-12, 2021.

After being canceled last year and postponed until September this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival expanded from two to three days. The traditional fireworks will take place at the Capitol building in downtown Boise on Friday and the festival will take place on Sept. 11-12. The Pride parade will be on Sunday, Sept. 12.

While a full list of performers has not yet been released, a preliminary list of headliners and other acts was released on Friday.

Here's who you can expect to see at The 2021 Boise Pride Festival:

Headliners

Todrick Hall

Trixie Mattel

Mary Lambert

Featured Talent:

Bright Light Bright Light

Kaleena Zanders

Jujubee