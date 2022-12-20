Steps Idahoans can take to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits this week, those temperatures could hurt your plumbing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has had temperatures at or below a hard freeze - a freeze that penetrates the ground, every day for the last week. And temperatures in Boise are expected to drop into the single digits later this week.

Freezing temperatures can pose a threat to your plumbing, and plumbers expect a higher volume of callers in the winter.

"We're busy all the time, but definitely when we get these first hard freezes it ramps up, being 24/7 or running around like crazy," Justin Wardle, general manager of Cloverdale Plumbing said.

Most houses have metal pipes, which can't expand. But water is one of the few substances that expands when it freezes, due to the way water molecules are charged. When water freezes, it expands and crystalizes into a hexagonal shape.

The expansion of water could cause pipes to burst, which could lead to thousands of dollars in damage. This is a similar situation to how water freezing can cause potholes or cracks in roads.

"Keeping the heat on - that's the biggest thing. If people are going to leave, then there's a lot more steps to that process," Wardle said. "But if you're around, just make sure that your garage is staying shut. You're getting your garden hoses taken of the hose bibs on the exterior of the home....Another big thing, mobile homes, the skirting on the sides - you want to make sure those are sealed really well and insulated."

The heat can be turned down, but shouldn't be all the way off.

To winterize your home, Wardle said to also make sure your foundation vents are closed, heat tape covers any exposed piping, and that wellhouses and water heaters are kept above freezing.

"A lot of times your water is going to be out in the garage, your water heater and water softener," Wardle said. "So if it's not insulated well, you should probably put a little space heater or something out there just to keep it above freezing. But generally the water heater is going to act as that warming fixture out there. There's just various different homes that are plumbed completely different."

