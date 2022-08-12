12 Strays of Christmas 2022: See dogs, cats and other pets up for adoption

The pets, all of which are available at the Idaho Humane Society, will be shown off Monday through Friday at the News at Noon from Dec. 8-23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Looking for a furry friend this Christmas? KTVB will be featuring adoptable pets this month as part of the annual 12 Strays of Christmas Event.

The dogs and cats, all of which are available at the Idaho Humane Society, will be shown off Monday through Friday at the News at Noon through Christmas.

For more information about the animals featured, or to see what other animals are available, visit their website here.

Maybe you can give one of these strays a forever home!

Stray #1 - Penelope

Stray #2 - Jess

Watch more Local News: