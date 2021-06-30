Livestock get loose on I-84 after crash, gathered up

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-84 about eight miles from the Idaho-Oregon border.

BOISE, Idaho — An unusual situation played out on Interstate 84 not far from the Idaho-Oregon border earlier today.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted an alert on its website just before noon that there was a crash in the westbound lanes near milepost 8 and large animals were loose on the highway.

According to a spokesperson for Idaho State Police, there was some loose livestock but apparently deputies with the Payette County Sheriff's Office were able to gather up the animals quickly.

ITD warned motorists driving westbound on I-84 that traffic was down to one lane between Exit 9 and Exit 3. That's just east of Fruitland.

By 1 p.m., the traffic alert had been removed from ITD's website. There were no signs of any traffic delays on nearby traffic cameras.