McCall woman dies in crash down embankment

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — A McCall woman was killed Tuesday night when her car plunged off an embankment along Idaho 55.
The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. north of Smiths Ferry in Valley County.
According to Idaho State Police, 73-year-old Janet Rockwell of McCall was headed north on Idaho 55 when she went off the highway on a curve. Her BMW veered off the right shoulder and down an embankment before coming to a stop.
Rockwell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
The crash blocked northbound Idaho 55 for three hours.