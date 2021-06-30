x
McCall woman dies in crash down embankment

The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. north of Smiths Ferry in Valley County.
Credit: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB
Idaho State Police car

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — A McCall woman was killed Tuesday night when her car plunged off an embankment along Idaho 55.

The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. north of Smiths Ferry in Valley County.

According to Idaho State Police, 73-year-old Janet Rockwell of McCall was headed north on Idaho 55 when she went off the highway on a curve. Her BMW veered off the right shoulder and down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Rockwell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash blocked northbound Idaho 55 for three hours.

