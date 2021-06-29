2 airlifted to hospital after crash near Tetonia

Two people were seriously injured Monday night in a crash near the Idaho-Montana border.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Idaho 33 and Idaho 32, near Tetonia.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Dustin Aschenbeck of Bozeman was headed south in a Toyota 4Runner when he failed to yield at the intersection. Aschenbeck pulled out directly in front of a Ram 2500 pickup driven by 44-year-old Chad Egbert of Newdale, Idaho, and the two vehicles collided.

Both Aschenbeck and his passenger, 69-year-old Diedrich Aschenbeck of Marietta, Georgia, were taken by air ambulance to astern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Egbert was unhurt.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.