Road work expected to cause delays on Seaman’s Gulch Road

ACHD says work on replacing a culvert will start Tuesday, June 8, and should be finished by the middle of next week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is giving drivers a heads up as they prepare to replace a culvert on Seaman's Gulch Road.

The road work is scheduled to start Tuesday, June 8, near the intersection of Landfill Road.

Drivers should expect delays on Seaman's Gulch Road. ACHD says there will be lane restrictions and flaggers will assist drivers in the area.

Delays are expected to last up to 15 minutes, and motorists should use alternate routes when possible.

This work is expected to continue through Wednesday, June 16.

More information about construction and road work in Ada County can be found under Roadwork in the Area (RITA) on achdidaho.org.

Watch more Local News: