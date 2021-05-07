Eagle/Amity intersection to be closed Monday morning

A detour will be in place for drivers headed east and west on Victory and Lake Hazel roads.

BOISE, Idaho — Here is a traffic alert for Monday morning commuters.

The Ada County Highway District says the intersection of Eagle and Amity roads will be closed by the morning of May 10th.

A detour will be in place for drivers headed east and west on Victory and Lake Hazel roads.

Commuters heading north and south will take Locust Grove and Cloverdale roads for a detour.

The intersection is expected to reopen to traffic on August 8th.

ACDH says on Wednesday, May 12th a traffic swap will take place. By that afternoon, commuters will see traffic routed to the east side of the road to allow work to begin on the west side. Pedestrians will use the new sidewalks on the east side of Eagle Road.

Local traffic to residences and businesses will be maintained on Eagle and Amity roads. ACHD wants to remind commuters to be respectful of residents in the impacted area and asks drivers find alternative routes during the closure.