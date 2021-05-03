Scheduled projects on Boise Greenbelt begin Monday

Boise Parks and Rec appreciates everyone's patience as they work to "preserve the longevity of the Greenbelt" with two projects to replace some of it.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department will begin work on several projects along the Greenbelt on Monday and detours will be in place while under construction.

According to a Boise Parks and Rec spokesperson, the two sections of the Greenbelt replacement will be from Americana Boulevard to 9th Street on the north side of the river and Leadville Avenue to Baybrook Court Bridge on the south side of the river.

"We appreciate everyone staying out of closed areas for their own safety as heavy equipment will be on-site while asphalt paths are removed and replaced with smooth, lasting concrete pathways," spokesperson Bonnie Shelton said in a statement.

Shelton said Boise Parks and Rec appreciates everyone's patience as they work to "preserve the longevity of the Greenbelt."

"While we understand detours can be an inconvenience during a busy season for Greenbelt use, much like road construction this time of year the weather is most conducive to completing these projects efficiently now," they said.