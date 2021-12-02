Ada County Highway District planning to redo Boise intersection

AHCD's director says changes implemented at the intersection of Shoshone Street and Overland Road are not compliant with the ADA.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise intersection that just underwent some changes may soon be getting another facelift.

Ada County Highway District Director Bruce Wong said recent changes implemented at the intersection of Shoshone Street and Overland Road are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.



He said the idea looked good on paper, but it didn't end up transferring over to the real world.

ACHD's traffic engineering supervisor Ross Oyen explained what happened.

"It's a bikeway project," he said. "We were looking to do good things for bikes and in the process of doing that, in changing the elevation of the sidewalk we actually reduced width a little bit and didn't make a better situation for pedestrians."

ACHD did not have an ADA compliance coordinator employed until after the construction phase of the crosswalk began.

Wong has requested the pedestrian ramp be removed and the crosswalk striping be obliterated on the east side of the intersection. The crosswalk on the west side will remain.

Project Manager Seth Jarksy said to fix the crosswalk, they will have to draft two to three new concepts, which could take months.

"We've been directed to explore concepts," Jarksy said. "So we're evaluating what it would take to improve pedestrian crossings and also accommodate bikes at the intersection."



Officials say right of way costs are estimated at between $100,000 and $200,000.



Representatives from multiple citizen advisory groups say they aren't sure this is a worthy investment.



The decision on whether to move forward will be left up to the ACHD Commission.

ACHD is also correcting another issue at Shoshone Street and Rose Hill where the curb was made too wide, making it harder for drivers to make the turn.

"There's a long process when we do these projects," said Natalie Shaver, ACHD public information officer. "We put years and planning and design and work into making sure that these are successful and more often than not they are, but in a case like this we want to make sure that we take accountability and fix the problem as soon as we can."

