Chip sealing work gets underway on June 1st in Ada County

The Ada County Highway District announced it will begin chip seal treatments on select streets in Boise and Meridian.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Attention drivers! Getting ready to slow down and experience some inconvenience on roads in Ada County this summer.

The Ada County Highway District announced it will begin chip seal treatments on June 1st on select streets in Boise and Meridian. ACHD plans to chip seal more than 300 miles of roadway in Ada County this summer.

The highway district says Zone 2 South, which is located south of Interstate 84 to Lake Hazel Road, and Five Mile Road west to McDermott Road, will receive chip seal treatments.

If you live in one of these areas, you are prohibited from parking on the street during the chip sealing work. "No Parking" signs will be placed by the sidewalks next to the street 24 to 48 hours in advance of the work beginning.

Vehicles remaining on the street will be moved to a nearby street unaffected by the maintenance. Impacted residents and businesses will receive notices five to ten days before work begins. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are urged to take additional care when driving through a chip seal zone. Be sure to follow the posted speed limits and other instructions to help prevent oil and chips from damaging vehicles.

Officials say the chip seal work is done annually to prolong the life of roads. Chip sealing is less expensive than alternatives and an efficient way to provide preventative maintenance, helping to seal and protect roads from usual weather and wear.

ACHD plans to release three blogs this month explaining the why, how, when, and where, behind the annual chip seal process. Those blogs can be accessed at achdnews.org.

Chip seal season is expected to be complete by September.