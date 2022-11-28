Multiple crashes impacting traffic near Mountain Home

Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along I-84 due to slick and icy road conditions.

According to a Twitter post, ISP is working to clear crashes from both east and westbound traffic at milepost 107, near Mountain Home.

Just down the road near milepost 113, another crash involving a semitruck has blocked the road, west of Glenns Ferry. ISP is working to clear the scene and get traffic moving.

ISP is also warning drivers to be wary of the slick conditions while traveling, and to utilize snow chains when possible.

Even further down the road, near milepost 119, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office is handling another crash involving at least three semi-trucks.

