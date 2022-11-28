Multiple crashes impacting traffic near Mountain Home

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along I-84 due to slick and icy road conditions.
According to a Twitter post, ISP is working to clear crashes from both east and westbound traffic at milepost 107, near Mountain Home.
Just down the road near milepost 113, another crash involving a semitruck has blocked the road, west of Glenns Ferry. ISP is working to clear the scene and get traffic moving.
ISP is also warning drivers to be wary of the slick conditions while traveling, and to utilize snow chains when possible.
Even further down the road, near milepost 119, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office is handling another crash involving at least three semi-trucks.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.