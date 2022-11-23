Crash in Caldwell kills man from Kendrick

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash, which happened Tuesday night on South 20th Avenue near Fillmore Street.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man from Kendrick, Idaho, died after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, Idaho State Police said Tuesday night.

The driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on South 20th in a 1997 Ford F-350 as another man, identified as being 49 years old, was walking across South 20th near Fillmore. According to ISP, the pickup struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the victim's name.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP. As of Wednesday morning, police have not said if the driver will be cited or charged.

KTVB will update this story as new information is confirmed.

