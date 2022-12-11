Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident

Police are looking for a white man in his 50s, with bald or short hair and glasses. He is described as being about 5’8”, 160 lbs.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.

Caldwell Officers responded to the area and found several spent shell casings.

Police are looking for a white man in his 50s, with bald or short hair and glasses. He is described as being about 5’8”, 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

The man's vehicle was described as a newer-style white four-door Ford Ranger with 2C plates and a white camper shell. The letters R and A on the tailgate have the American flag print.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

