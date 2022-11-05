Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash

The officer, who was wearing his seatbelt, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County.

At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimbell Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimbell Ave. and E. Chicago St.

The officer, who was wearing his seatbelt, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The incident is still being investigated by ISP.

