Firefighters and Idaho State Police respond to semi-truck fire near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) were notified Tuesday morning of a semi-truck pulling a trailer that was driving with flames showing from the rear of the cab.

The semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County.

When ISP troopers arrived, the truck driver pulled over and separated the truck and trailer.

Pocatello and Pocatello Valley firefighters responded and the right lane of I-15 was blocked off during the incident.

The truck driver, a man from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was not hurt. However, the cab suffered extensive damage. The trailer was not involved.

No one was injured but the incident slowed traffic for approximately two hours.

ISP troopers expressed their appreciation for the citizens who called to report the fire, saying that their reports allowed emergency responders to arrive quickly, likely limiting the extent of the fire’s damage.

