Boise Police: Officer shot man in incident on Fairview Avenue

BOISE, Idaho — This article has been updated. Fairview Avenue reopened Tuesday afternoon.
The Boise Police Department announced West Fairview Avenue was closed Tuesday morning between North Raymond Street and North Curtis Road after a shooting occurred.
In a Tweet posted by the Boise Police Department (BPD) at 10:31 a.m. MT, officials said the area was closed due to police activity.
Approximately an hour later, BPD said it responded to reports of a vehicle and a subject stopped on Fairview Avenue between N. Liberty Street and N. Hartman Street at 9:46 a.m. MT Tuesday.
A shooting occurred between a responding Boise Police officer and the male subject. BPD said the subject was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The officer involved in the shooting Tuesday was not injured.
BPD said the incident is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.
The Boise Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon with Chief of Police Ryan Lee providing updates on the incident. Lee said the male subject will be facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer pending his release from the hospital.
Lee also confirmed the subject is in stable condition and said he expects the man to be released from the hospital "sometime in the near future." The subject's custody will be transferred to the Ada County Jail at that time:
"I am going to start out by saying the investigation is ongoing, there is limited information because of that, that we can provide at this time out of respect to the investigating agency and the prosecutor's office," Lee said. "Callers reported that there was - what they believed was the driver of the vehicle - trying to flag down other cars and they were concerned for his welfare. Officer responded to the scene, he was driving an on-marked police vehicle, but he was in full uniform and it was a police vehicle with police emergency lights. Stopped, activated his emergency lights, had a brief interaction with the individual and during that interaction, events transpired that made the officer feel compelled to discharge his weapon, wounding the individual and he immediately began life-saving measures … What I can say though, is that the individual will be facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and he will be facing those charges pending his release from the hospital. At this time he is in stable condition. We expect sometime in the near future that he will be released and his custody will be transferred over to the Ada County Jail."
The area reopened on Fairview Avenue around 12:45 p.m.
Chief of Police Ryan Lee's entire press conference Tuesday afternoon can be viewed below:
Fairview closed Tuesday
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: