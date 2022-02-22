Boise Police: Officer shot man in incident on Fairview Avenue

"I am going to start out by saying the investigation is ongoing, there is limited information because of that, that we can provide at this time out of respect to the investigating agency and the prosecutor's office," Lee said. "Callers reported that there was - what they believed was the driver of the vehicle - trying to flag down other cars and they were concerned for his welfare. Officer responded to the scene, he was driving an on-marked police vehicle, but he was in full uniform and it was a police vehicle with police emergency lights. Stopped, activated his emergency lights, had a brief interaction with the individual and during that interaction, events transpired that made the officer feel compelled to discharge his weapon, wounding the individual and he immediately began life-saving measures … What I can say though, is that the individual will be facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and he will be facing those charges pending his release from the hospital. At this time he is in stable condition. We expect sometime in the near future that he will be released and his custody will be transferred over to the Ada County Jail."