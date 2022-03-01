Boise Police: Man shot in incident on Fairview out of hospital, in jail

The individual was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday for the incident Feb. 22, which is closed Fairview Avenue.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced 25-year-old Jonathan Manee of Boise was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail for charges of Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

Manee was injured in an incident Feb. 22 after he was shot by a responding Boise Police officer. Callers reported Manee was trying to flag down other cars and they were concerned for his welfare.

The responding BPD officer arrived in an un-marked police vehicle, but he was in full uniform and it was a police vehicle with police emergency lights.

The officer -- announced Tuesday as 15-year veteran C. Evans -- "had a brief interaction" with Manee and during that interaction, events transpired that made Evans "feel compelled to discharge his weapon, wounding the individual," according to Boise Chief of Police Ryan Lee.

West Fairview Avenue was closed for part of Feb. 22 between North Raymond Street and North Curtis Road after the shooting occurred. Later that afternoon, BPD said the incident was under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).

On Tuesday, BPD said CITF continues its investigation into the incident involving Evans. According to BPD's news release, Evans was placed on paid-administrative leave per department policy.

