Idaho State Police arrest man after ramming patrol cars in off-road chase

The man was spotted in a stolen vehicle. He rammed multiple patrol cars, attempted to flee off-road in a pickup, on foot, then on a skid-steer, according to ISP.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) arrested a man after a trooper spotted him at a rest stop on I-84 west of Bliss in Gooding County.

ISP were notified Tuesday morning of a stolen white ford pickup pulling a Bobcat skid-steer loader. An ISP trooper located the vehicle at a rest stop on I-84 west of Bliss.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver rammed the trooper’s patrol car. The man then drove through a fence and into the desert near Power Plant Road. The pickup eventually became disabled and the man fled on foot. He then circled back and drove off in the skid-steer which he used to ram a Gooding County Sherrif patrol car before it became disabled in a ditch.

According to ISP, the man was non-compliant and law enforcement used bean bag rounds and a taser before taking him into custody.

During the incident, ISP suspected the man of consuming a controlled substance. An ambulance took him to a medical center where he was treated and released. Upon his release, ISP took him to Gooding Co. Jail for: possession of stolen property, aggravated battery, driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding officers, resisting and obstructing officers.

