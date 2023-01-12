Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon

The fire near La Grande is under control and the highway has reopened.

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.

The closure stretched from Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, to Exit 265, five miles east of La Grande and about 1 1/2 miles east of the scene of the power pole fire. The highway was open again by 9:30 a.m.

Thursday morning's closure was not related to weather, which has been a factor in other recent I-84 closures in eastern Oregon. Crashes or hazardous conditions often prompt ODOT to close long stretches of the highway in that part of Oregon because there are few places for large trucks to pull over between Pendleton and Baker City.

Oregon road reports are available online 24 hours a day.

