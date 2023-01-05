I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

The interstate has reopened, but was closed between Pendleton and La Grande, and closed to trucks from Ontario, earlier Thursday due to winds and crashes.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says.

ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some trucks were blown over onto their sides. More information about specific crashes was not immediately available.

The closure affected both directions of I-84 between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 265, which is five miles east of La Grande. Westbound traffic was also closed at Baker City, and closed to trucks at Exit 374 in Ontario.

All of the I-84 closures had been lifted by 12:40 p.m. MST/11:40 a.m. PST Thursday.

Oregon state highway 245 is still closed to through traffic. It is open to local traffic.

Updates on highway conditions around Oregon are available online and by calling 511. If calling from outside Oregon, the number is 503-588-2941.

