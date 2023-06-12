Closure of Highway 20 in eastern Oregon may last several days after debris slides

The highway affected by slides east of Juntura runs between Vale and Burns.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — A 34-mile stretch of U.S. highway 20 in eastern Oregon remains closed Monday due to debris slides that occurred late Sunday night about 12 miles east of Juntura in Malheur County.

After the slides, which occurred around midnight, the Oregon Department of Transportation closed U.S. 20 between mileposts 189 and 223, a stretch that links the cities of Vale and Burns. ODOT reports multiple slide areas and rock, mud and other debris blocking the highway.

Power and other utility lines are down in the slide area. ODOT urges travelers to stay away from the area while crews respond and work to address those issues.

The closure is expected to last several days or more, and travelers will need to use alternate routes between Vale and Burns. ODOT advises drivers to stay on main state highways. Possible alternatives from Vale to Burns include taking U.S. 26 to John Day, then heading south on U.S. 395.

In a news release at 3:30 Monday morning, ODOT said it continued to review the situation and would share more information later in the morning.

Check back here for updates on the situation, and check Oregon road reports online here or by calling 511 or 1-800-977-6368. The number for people calling from outside Oregon is 503-588-2941.

