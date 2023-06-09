Work begins to repair massive slide near I-84 west of Ontario

ODOT said the crescent-shaped cut, which was discovered in early February, is 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep.

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is set to begin construction this week on a massive slide located 17 miles west of Ontario, next to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84.

ODOT said the crescent-shaped cut, which was discovered in early February, is 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep. The hillside moved above I-84 due to "gravity and soil conditions."

In March, officials said the massive cut was found after a blanket of snow covering it melted off. At the time, the slide was moving an inch each day, according to ODOT. The cut likely occurred at some point this past winter.

The active slide is located near milepost 359.3, 17 miles west of Ontario and adjacent to the eastbound lanes of I-84. Crews starting moving equipment to the location of the slide this week, and excavation is expected to start next week.

ODOT said those traveling eastbound on I-84 should expect closures on the right lane should for "the first few weeks," with lane closures coming this summer.

With trucks entering and leaving the roadway, drivers are urged to slow down and use caution. Visibility is also limited, since the slide is located on a hill and around a corner.

Motorists can always check TripCheck.com for information on road closures in Oregon.

