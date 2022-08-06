Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway

Police are investigating a crash on Curtis Rd. Saturday night, after an officer spotted the driver speeding on the highway at 100 mph.

BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184.

According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer speeding on I-184 at 100 mph. The officer responded, but lost sight of the vehicle until finding it at the crash site.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle without assistance and was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to BPD.

The crash is being investigated by Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Rd. is shutdown in both directions from the inbound I-184 exit at Curtis to Irving St. for an ongoing crash investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cNQHFnA5wb — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 7, 2022

