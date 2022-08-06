Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway

BOISE, Idaho —
A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184.
According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer speeding on I-184 at 100 mph. The officer responded, but lost sight of the vehicle until finding it at the crash site.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle without assistance and was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to BPD.
The crash is being investigated by Ada County Sheriff's Office.
