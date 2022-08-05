x
Boise Police: 78-year-old man reported missing 'located and is safe'

The Boise Police Department announced Saturday the 78-year-old man who was reported missing Friday afternoon "has been located and is safe."
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced Saturday the 78-year-old man who was reported missing Friday afternoon "has been located and is safe."

In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans. 

