Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after a shooting a man he knew Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Park Drive after receiving a report of shots fired Friday around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect - identified as Russell Wageman - had already left the area in a silver car. The victim had also been taken to a hospital in stable condition before Boise Police officers arrived.

Boise Police said evidence shows Wageman and the victim, who appear to know one another, were involved in an altercation before the shooting happened.

After setting up a perimeter and searching the area, police located Wageman and the silver car.

Wageman was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony aggravated battery.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

