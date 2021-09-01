Water levels in the Boise River drop to historic low for August

For the first time in 27 years, the Boise River has dropped below 600 cubic feet per second before the end of August.

BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures climbing back into the 90s this weekend, you might be tempted to float the Boise River one last time this season. We have a warning for floaters.

If you plan on floating the river this weekend, you should expect your inner tube or raft to drag a bit over the diversions and in the shallower parts.



Boise River Raft and Tube Rentals is open through Labor Day, and then closes for the season. Floaters should check their website for rental and shuttle updates before heading out this weekend.

You can still float the river after Labor Day but you will have to bring your own floatation device and make transportation arrangements.

