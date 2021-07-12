Flood district warns floaters about hazards in Boise River

Flood district officials said the safest stretch of the Boise River to float is the six miles of maintained waterways between Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 15 and looks back Boise River float seasons throughout the years.

Officials from Flood District #10 are warning recreationists about obstructions and obstacles found on lesser-traveled portions of the Boise River.

In a statement released on Monday, the manager of the flood district, Mike Dimmick, said floaters should know that they are doing so at their own risk.

He recommended that people scout the Boise River ahead of time so they're prepared for potential hazards.

"We encourage floaters who try unfamiliar reaches of the Boise River to pre-scout anything that looks dangerous, challenging or hazardous. Pay attention to where you're going," Dimmick said in the statement.

Flood district officials said the safest stretch of the Boise River to float is the six miles between Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, which is managed by Ada County Parks and Waterways.

One section of the river mentioned by the district is a new irrigation diversion downstream of the Glenwood bridge that they are cautioning people about.

As a reminder, people are warned that the water in the Boise River is often very cold since it comes from the bottom of the Lucky Peak Reservoir. Flood District #10 said in a statement that people could drown or become hypothermic if they are forced to stay in the cold water for too long.

People are urged to wear a lifevest when floating on the Boise River.

"When in doubt, get out and scout," Dimmick said. "It's always better to be safe than sorry."

Watch more Local News: