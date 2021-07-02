Boise River: police urge floaters to respect neighborhoods; here are ways to help

Parking and trash are two concerns they're talking about ahead of what's expected to be a Independence Day weekend on the river.

BOISE, Idaho — The heat and the Independence Day holiday will have a lot of people heading to the Boise River over the weekend.

Heeding a few ground rules, however, will help keep the river and the nearby parks and neighborhoods "safe, enjoyable and beautiful for years to come," Boise Police say.

It may also save you the headache and expense of a parking fine and your car possibly being towed.

The Boise Police Department on Friday noted a few river-related issues with parking, trash and safety.

Anyone floating the river is asked to park in designated parking areas, including those at Barber and Ann Morrison parks, and to not park in nearby neighborhoods.

Several drivers who parked on South Eckert Road the weekend of June 26-27 in a no-parking zone received parking tickets. City of Boise Parking Services staff will monitor that and other "no parking" and "residents only" areas through the float season.

"We appreciate people taking the time to consider their transportation and parking plans before heading out," said Lieutenant Mike Ruffalo of the Boise P.D. "Floating the river can be a great family activity, and we ask people do their best to be dropped off or carpool, and respect the people living in the neighborhoods nearby."

Along those lines, BPD asks you to stay off of private property, including people's homes and yards, when filling up rafts and walking to the river.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration on Sunday will limit parking options near the take-out area in Ann Morrison Park, but shuttle service back to Barber Park will run during the day, with the last shuttle scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Parking in Barber Park is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $7 a day.

Another option is parking in Ann Morrison Park, then taking the shuttle to Barber Park to start your float trip.

The shuttle departs every hour on the hour Monday through Friday, and every 20 minutes on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Boise Parks and Recreation has more information about parking in Ann Morrison Park, which is on a first-come, first-served basis, but at no cost.

Parking at Ann Morrison remained available through last weekend.

Boise Parks and Recreation is urging river users to clean up after themselves. If the trash cans along the float route are full, pack out your garbage.

To improve safety, signage, including mile markers, has been added along the river to help floaters identify their location. If you end up in an emergency on the water, make note of the orange marker closest to your location, as well as any other nearby features such as bridges.