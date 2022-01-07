Melting snow will leave many Foothills trails muddy for the weekend

To keep your favorite trail in good condition, Ridge to Rivers recommends turning around if the path ahead is wet and muddy.

BOISE, Idaho — Warmer temperatures after the cold, snowy start to the new year will likely draw more people to Boise Foothills trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, and the Ridge to Rivers coalition that manages the trail system urges everyone to be mindful of the conditions that come with melting snow.

Hard freezes are expected overnight, but most lower foothills trails will get muddy after the mid-morning hours. Ridge To Rivers recommends hitting the trail early in the morning while the ground is still frozen -- and plan to turn around if and when you encounter wet, muddy conditions. The idea behind that is to protect trail tread, and the vegetation along the trail. Also, deep footprints and tire tracks left in the mud eventually freeze, harden and increase the risk of twisted ankles and other injuries.

There are numerous all-weather trails in the foothills that Ridge to Rivers recommends sticking to when conditions are marginal. Examples include the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Trail in east Boise, Hulls Pond Loop in the Hulls Gulch area, and the Harrison Hollow Trail near the bottom of Bogus Basin Road. Several other all-weather trails are listed on the Ridge to Rivers winter trail use page, along with trails to avoid when muddy conditions are likely.

Generally speaking, the trails to avoid in wet conditions are those with higher clay content, including trails in the Hidden Springs area, lower foothills trails such as Polecat Reserve, Seaman's Gulch and Hillside to Hollow Reserve when temperatures are above 30 degrees; also, trails in the Table Rock area, including Old Pen Trail #15A, which is closed for winter.

Trails with sandier soil are "good bets" in marginal conditions, according to Ridge to Rivers.

Other alternatives when foothills trails are muddy include the Boise Greenbelt or the Wilson Creek Trails, which are south of Nampa.

Trail conditions are posted each morning on the Ridge to Rivers homepage.

