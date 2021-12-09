Boise Parks and Rec reminds the public to avoid muddy trails

To prevent erosion, remember to avoid traveling on muddy trails as we head into winter.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation wants to remind the public to avoid using muddy trails as we head into winter and begin to experience more cold and wet weather conditions.

When hikers, bicyclists, horse riders, and even pets travel on muddy trails it can lead to trail damage and erosion.

Trail damage and erosion can occur on muddy trails when:

Drainage structures, that divert water runoff and help prevent erosion, are trampled and flattened making them ineffective and leading to additional mud and erosion concerns.

The public travels on vegetation adjacent to the trail to avoid the mud, which kills vegetation and widens the trail.

Please stay off muddy trails! These photos show recent conditions on Polecat Loop. Always check https://t.co/UKOoHdy3v0 for daily trail condition reports and recommendations before you hike, run or ride. Thank you for helping us protect the Boise Foothills! pic.twitter.com/JQjeGL8yHB — Boise Parks and Recreation (@boiseparks) December 8, 2021

The public can help preserve local trail systems by:

Staying off muddy trails

During the winter months, travel earlier in the morning when trails are still frozen.

If people encounter short sections of muddy trails, it’s better to travel through the mud, rather than alongside the trail, which kills vegetation and widens the trail.

Learn about daily trail conditions by visiting Ridge to Rivers’ website or Facebook page.

People can also visit Ridge to Rivers to learn more about winter trail use.

Watch more Local News: