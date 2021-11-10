Ridge to Rivers adopts Foothills trail strategies from pilot program

The strategies were tested in 2021, and affect four popular trails in and near Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — What started as a pilot program for managing four trails in the Boise Foothills will remain in effect through 2022.

The Ridge To Rivers partnership is adopting a series of strategies tested earlier this year. The strategies include making a couple of popular loop trails one-way, and establishing separate days for downhill bike traffic and other uses on two other trails.

The City of Boise leads the Ridge To Rivers partnership, which also includes Ada County, the Bureau of Land Management Four Rivers Field Office, The Boise National Forest and the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

The city council on Tuesday affirmed staff's recommendation to implement the following, based on feedback from an online survey of trail users during the pilot program:

Lower Hulls Gulch Trail #29 - separation of use: On odd numbered days of the month, the trail is open to downhill bike traffic, and is closed to all other users. On even numbered days of the month, the trail is closed to downhill bike traffic, and open to uphill bikers as well as hikers and equestrians traveling in both directions.

Polecat Loop Trail #81 - directional: All trail users are required to travel in the same direction. Once new signage is installed, users will travel clockwise through 2022. Should feedback continue to indicate user support, the direction of Polecat Loop will change annually. The first half-mile of the trail from the Polecat Trailhead on Collister Drive is multi-directional to provide an out-and-back experience at Polecat Reserve. Also, the section of Polecat Loop from Cartwright Trailhead to the lower Doe Ridge Trail junction will also be multi-directional to allow for shorter loops on the north side of the reserve.

Around the Mountain Trail #98 - directional: All users are required to travel counter-clockwise. Around the Mountain Trail is jointly managed by Ridge to Rivers and Bogus Basin.

Bucktail Trail #20A - separation of use: Bucktail Trail is open to downhill mountain bike traffic only. Uphill mountain bike access is via Central Ridge Trail. A new pedestrian-only trail named Two Point Trail has been constructed between Central Ridge and Bucktail Trail for hikers and equestrians.

A spokeswoman for Ridge to Rivers said team members will update signage throughout the trail system and update the Ridge to Rivers interactive map over the coming weeks to reflect the adoption of the trail management strategies.

The Ridge to Rivers partnership plans to survey trail users each year, but does not plan to test any more management strategies in the trail system during 2022.

Watch more Local News: