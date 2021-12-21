Boise closing Old Pen trail near Table Rock to stop damage from mud

The trail being closed starts at the Old Penitentiary Trailhead and continues east along the foothills.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that it plans to close Old Pen Trail #15A this week to help prevent damage to the trail from mud.

It's part of a new agreement between the city and the Idaho Department of Lands to help protect the areas near Table Rock.

The trail being closed starts at the Old Penitentiary Trailhead and continues east along the foothills.

"This is an important step in our efforts to protect Boise's natural resources at Table Rock during the muddy season," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a press release. "We continue to ask trail users to do their part and stay off wet trails to prevent long-term damage throughout the popular Ridge to Rivers system. It's up to all of us to take care of the trails and encourage others to do the same."

Parks and Rec says the closure starts Wednesday and is expected to last until at least mid-March, depending on the weather and conditions in the foothills.

The top of Table Rock will still be able to be accessed using the Table Rock Trail #15 during the closure.

"Trails in the Table Rock area have a high clay content, and as such, are highly susceptible to damage from irresponsible trail use during winter months," said Ridge to Rivers Program Manager David Gordon in a press release. "The Old Pen Trail is arguably the most susceptible to damage and by closing it this winter, we hope to prevent further damage while slowly improving tread conditions over time."

