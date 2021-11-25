Crews rescue injured woman in the Boise Foothills

Rescuers hiked in several miles from the Dry Creek trailhead to reach a woman who had injured her leg in a fall Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Emergency crews are working now to get a woman to safety after she was hurt on a popular foothills trail.

The woman injured her leg in a fall while on the trails in the Dry Creek area, up Bogus Basin Road.

According to Ada County Paramedics spokesman Ryan Larrondo, paramedics, Boise Fire, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office were called out to Dry Creek at 11:14 a.m. Thursday after learning the woman was too badly hurt to get back to the trailhead on her own.

Three separate pulloffs that lead into the trail system from Bogus Basin Road were filled with emergency vehicles, and deputies could be seen searching the area by drone, on bicycles, and on an ATV.

Rescue crews hiked in, reaching the woman's location three miles from the trailhead just after 12:30 p.m. Due to the difficult access and poor trail conditions, however, the responders needed to use a transport contraption similar to a basket on wheels to half-carry, half-wheel the woman out, Larrondo said.

At about 2:50 p.m., paramedics and deputies had gotten the patient to a more accessible area, where she was loaded up on an ATV to be transported to an ambulance waiting at the trailhead.

The leg injury is not believed to be life-threatening, officials say. Larrondo praised cooperation between the three agencies in making the "very involved" rescue a success.

The identity of the woman who was hurt has not been released.

