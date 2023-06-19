No 'hisssterics' but a close call: Rattle snake found near Robie Creek boat dock

ROBIE CREEK, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office posted that Deputy Acker relocated a rattle snake from the boat dock at Robie Creek. According to the office, several swimmers had stepped directly over the snake before noticing it. No one was hurt and the snake was eventually caught and taken back into nature.
"A reminder to be aware of your surroundings and educate yourselves and your families on the different types of wildlife in Idaho," Acker said.
