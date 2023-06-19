x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

No 'hisssterics' but a close call: Rattle snake found near Robie Creek boat dock

Swimmers stepped over the snake several times before noticing it. No person, or snake, was hurt during the chase.
Credit: Boise County Sheriff's Office

ROBIE CREEK, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office posted that Deputy Acker relocated a rattle snake from the boat dock at Robie Creek. According to the office, several swimmers had stepped directly over the snake before noticing it. No one was hurt and the snake was eventually caught and taken back into nature.

Credit: Boise County Sheriff's Office

"A reminder to be aware of your surroundings and educate yourselves and your families on the different types of wildlife in Idaho," Acker said.   

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Holy Mackerel: 8-year-old caught a huge bass in Idaho

Before You Leave, Check This Out