Boise Mayor McLean releases proposed budget for 2024 fiscal year

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year (FY24) on Friday.

A news release from the mayor's office stated that the proposed budget will invest in public safety, housing, public transportation and climate action "while providing tax relief for Boiseans."

"We are focused on caring for the people of this city," McLean said. "I am proud that this budget provides property tax relief for homeowners and directs resources to keep our city safe, make homes more affordable, grow our economy, take climate action, and ensure we care for our families while giving back to our unique and welcoming community."

A few key points from McLean's FY24 budget proposal:

A base growth rate of 2%, lower than the allowable increase of 3%. McLean suggests this will result in a decrease in residential assessments and recent statewide legislation, ultimately lowering the property tax bill for Boise homeowners.

Allocation of an additional $1.2 million to continue Boise's tax rebate program - a program that is only offered in Boise in all the state of Idaho, of which 90% of eligible taxpayers applied for in FY23, read the mayor's statement.

"Now more than ever, we must support all the people of Boise to ensure we're truly a city for everyone," McLean said.

McLean will present the FY24 budget to the Boise City Council at a budget workshop on Tuesday, June 27.

Boise residents can participate and provide feedback at the Boise City Council budget public hearing on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at City Hall. Residents can opt to participate virtually by providing testimony via Zoom. Details are available here.

