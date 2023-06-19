No injuries in Lucky Peak boat crash

Excessive speeding at night was a factor.

BOISE, Idaho — According to a social media post by Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, there was a boating accident yesterday evening at the, "bottom of The Narrows near Gooseneck Bay." There were no injuries, but it states that the driver was speeding at night. Lucky Peak is maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"When out at night you can improve your safety by slowing down, wearing a lifejacket, keeping everyone safely seated inside the boat, ensuring navigation lights are operational while turning off any unnecessary lighting to preserve your vision, recruiting the help of a lookout, and having emergency communication or signaling equipment on board," the post stated.

There was also a reminder that even experienced boaters can have difficulty navigating at night and safety should be the primary concern.

