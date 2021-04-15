Lake Lowell now open to boaters for the season

NAMPA, Idaho — If you are wanting to escape the crowds today or get outside this weekend -- Lake Lowell is officially open for the season.

"Lake Lowell is a recreation destination for families in the summer," said Refuge Manager Eddie Owens. "Because Lake Lowell is a part of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, it is also a destination for wildlife. We encourage visitors to watch for fishing osprey and bald eagles, surface-nesting Western and Clark's grebes, and many other animals that will also be using the lake this summer. To help protect wildlife, we ask visitors to follow all Refuge regulations and remind boaters to please slow down for wildlife in no-wake zones."