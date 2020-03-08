Meridian angler lands record catfish in Lake Lowell

Reed was fishing on Lake Lowell on July 24 when the giant catfish inhaled his plastic swimbait. His fish narrowly beats the state record recently set by Scott Turner (32-inches) in May 2020.



While Lake Lowell is primarily known as a bass destination, Idaho Fish and Game says it does have a robust catfish population. The department stocks between 5,000 - 10,000 catfish in the lake annually, which grow quickly and frequently exceed 10 pounds.



Fish and Game often stocks channel catfish during the summer months, when waters are too warm for trout. There are abundant catfish populations in the Snake River and many of Idaho's lakes, reservoirs, and ponds.